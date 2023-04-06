Special train between New Delhi-Katra to clear extra holiday rush

JAMMU: The Railways have decided to run a special train between New Delhi and Katra town to clear the extra rush of passengers due to long weekend, said officials.

The special train will run as “04071/04072 NDLS-SVDK-NDLS Gati Shakti Special Express” train, which will depart New Delhi railway station at 11:15pm on Friday and return from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station at 6:40am on Sunday.

Jammu railway station director Uchit Singhal said: “This special train will consist of 22 coaches and will have stoppages at Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Amabala Cantt, Ludhiana, Jalandhar Cantt, Pathankot Cantt, Jammu Tawi and Udhampur”.

It will be a one trip special, which will be run to clear the extra rush of passengers, he added.