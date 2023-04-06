Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Special train between New Delhi-Katra to clear extra holiday rush

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 06, 2023 08:40 PM IST

Jammu railway station director Uchit Singhal said it will be a one trip special, which will be run to clear the extra rush of passengers

JAMMU: The Railways have decided to run a special train between New Delhi and Katra town to clear the extra rush of passengers due to long weekend, said officials.

Commuters rush to catch an overcrowded train near a railway station in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi. (REUTERS File Photo/Representative)

The special train will run as “04071/04072 NDLS-SVDK-NDLS Gati Shakti Special Express” train, which will depart New Delhi railway station at 11:15pm on Friday and return from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station at 6:40am on Sunday.

Jammu railway station director Uchit Singhal said: “This special train will consist of 22 coaches and will have stoppages at Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Amabala Cantt, Ludhiana, Jalandhar Cantt, Pathankot Cantt, Jammu Tawi and Udhampur”.

It will be a one trip special, which will be run to clear the extra rush of passengers, he added.

