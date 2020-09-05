e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Railways to start 80 more special trains from Sept 12, reservations from Sept 10

Railways to start 80 more special trains from Sept 12, reservations from Sept 10

“Eighty new special trains or 40 pair of trains will start operations from September 12. Reservations will begin from September 10. This will run in addition to the 230 trains already in operation,” Railway Board chairman VK Yadav said.

india Updated: Sep 05, 2020 17:56 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The chairman of the railway board pointed out that all trains that are currently in operation will be monitored in order to determine which trains have a long waiting list.
The chairman of the railway board pointed out that all trains that are currently in operation will be monitored in order to determine which trains have a long waiting list. (HT file photo)
         

Railway Board chairman VK Yadav on Saturday said 80 new special trains will start from September 12 and reservations for the same will begin from September 10 adding that trains will be notified later in the day.

“Eighty new special trains or 40 pair of trains will start operations from September 12. Reservations will begin from September 10. This will run in addition to the 230 trains already in operation,” Yadav said.

The chairman of the railway board pointed out that all trains that are currently in operation will be monitored in order to determine which trains have a long waiting list. Railways will run trains whenever there is demand from states for exams or other similar purposes, Yadav added.

Also read: 80 new special trains to start from Sept 12: Here is the full list

Earlier, the Indian Railways said it will run special trains across states for students appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEE) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) . The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the NEET on September 13 and JEE from September 1 to September 6.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags
top news
India, China defence ministers agree to give peace a chance but PLA build-up in Ladakh continues
India, China defence ministers agree to give peace a chance but PLA build-up in Ladakh continues
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
Andhra Pradesh retains top position in ease of doing business 2019 ranking
Andhra Pradesh retains top position in ease of doing business 2019 ranking
Showik remanded to NCB custody, to be confronted with Rhea Chakraborty tomorrow
Showik remanded to NCB custody, to be confronted with Rhea Chakraborty tomorrow
Railways to start 80 more special trains from Sept 12, reservations from Sept 10
Railways to start 80 more special trains from Sept 12, reservations from Sept 10
How people, technology help Facebook fact-check posts for accuracy
How people, technology help Facebook fact-check posts for accuracy
‘PM must explain’: Chidambaram targets govt on Covid-19, economy
‘PM must explain’: Chidambaram targets govt on Covid-19, economy
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In