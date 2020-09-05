Railways to start 80 more special trains from Sept 12, reservations from Sept 10

india

Railway Board chairman VK Yadav on Saturday said 80 new special trains will start from September 12 and reservations for the same will begin from September 10 adding that trains will be notified later in the day.

“Eighty new special trains or 40 pair of trains will start operations from September 12. Reservations will begin from September 10. This will run in addition to the 230 trains already in operation,” Yadav said.

The chairman of the railway board pointed out that all trains that are currently in operation will be monitored in order to determine which trains have a long waiting list. Railways will run trains whenever there is demand from states for exams or other similar purposes, Yadav added.

Earlier, the Indian Railways said it will run special trains across states for students appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEE) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) . The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the NEET on September 13 and JEE from September 1 to September 6.

