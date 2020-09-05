e-paper
80 new special trains to start from Sept 12: Here is the full list

80 new special trains to start from Sept 12: Here is the full list

Railway board chairman VK Yadav said these 80 special trains will run in addition to the 230 trains already in operation.

india Updated: Sep 05, 2020 17:49 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Railway board chairman VK Yadav also said that trains will operate whenever there is a demand from states for examinations or similar purposes.
Railway board chairman VK Yadav also said that trains will operate whenever there is a demand from states for examinations or similar purposes. (Raj K Raj/HT file photo)
         

Amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in the country, Indian Railways on Saturday said that 80 more special trains will start from September 12 adding that reservations for the same will begin from September 10.

Railway board chairman VK Yadav said these 80 trains will run in addition to the 230 trains already in operation. He also said that trains will operate whenever there is a demand from states for examinations or similar purposes.

Also read: Railways to start 80 more special trains from Sept 12, reservations from Sept 10

Here is a list of the special trains that will begin operations on September 12 and reservations for these will start from September 10: 

 

