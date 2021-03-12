Rain and thunderstorms likely over NW India till Sunday

Rain and thunderstorms are expected across the Western Himalayan region and parts of northwest India till March 14 according, to India Meteorological Department.

There is a Western Disturbance (WD) as a trough (low pressure area) in westerlies. An induced cyclonic circulation is lying over central Pakistan and adjoining West Rajasthan. Under the influence of the Western Disturbances and their interaction with lower level easterlies, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall or snowfall is very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand with isolated heavy falls likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad on March 11 and 12.

Thunderstorms, lightning or gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) or hail over the Western Himalayan region is likely during March 11 and 12. Scattered light to moderate rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh is likely during March 11 to 12 evening. Thunderstorm, lightning or gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) or hail are likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh during March 11 and 12.

Due to eastward movement of the Western Disturbance, thunderstorm or lightning and hail are very likely over east Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim during March 12 to 13.

A fresh WD is very likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region and the adjoining plains of Northwest India from March 13. Under its influence, scattered rainfall is expected over the Western Himalayan region during March 14 and 15 and very light rainfall over northern parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on March 14.