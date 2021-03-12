Home / India News / Rain and thunderstorms likely over NW India till Sunday
india news

Rain and thunderstorms likely over NW India till Sunday

Rain and thunderstorms are expected across the Western Himalayan region and parts of northwest India till March 14 according, to India Meteorological Department
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:15 AM IST
Chennai: Clouds hover in the sky over Marina beach in Chennai, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the region with a red alert announced for three districts of Kerala – Idukki, Palakkad and Thrissur for October 7. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)(PTI10_5_2018_000105A) (PTI)

Rain and thunderstorms are expected across the Western Himalayan region and parts of northwest India till March 14 according, to India Meteorological Department.

There is a Western Disturbance (WD) as a trough (low pressure area) in westerlies. An induced cyclonic circulation is lying over central Pakistan and adjoining West Rajasthan. Under the influence of the Western Disturbances and their interaction with lower level easterlies, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall or snowfall is very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand with isolated heavy falls likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad on March 11 and 12.

Thunderstorms, lightning or gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) or hail over the Western Himalayan region is likely during March 11 and 12. Scattered light to moderate rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh is likely during March 11 to 12 evening. Thunderstorm, lightning or gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) or hail are likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh during March 11 and 12.

Due to eastward movement of the Western Disturbance, thunderstorm or lightning and hail are very likely over east Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim during March 12 to 13.

A fresh WD is very likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region and the adjoining plains of Northwest India from March 13. Under its influence, scattered rainfall is expected over the Western Himalayan region during March 14 and 15 and very light rainfall over northern parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on March 14.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Uptick in Delhi Covid graph continues: 431 new cases, most in over 2 months

Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy

Medha Patkar lends support to Haridwar seer who is fasting to save River Ganga

Private bank staffer held for forging bank statements, salary papers
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP