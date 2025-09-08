Dehradun, An inter-ministerial team from the Centre will tour the worst-hit Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Pauri, Bageshwar and Nainital districts of Uttarakhand to assess the damage caused by heavy rains, cloudbursts and landslides this monsoon, an official said on Monday. The team is led by Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, R Prasanna. Before the departure of the team for the affected districts on Monday, Secretary, Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, Vinod Kumar Suman gave a detailed presentation before it about the damage caused by the disaster at a meeting held at the State Emergency Operations Centre here. The purpose was to make the team aware of the impact of the incidents and the situation prevailing in the areas at present. The team will visit the worst-hit Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Pauri, Bageshwar and Nainital districts of the state and do a field assessment of the damages caused by the heavy rains, cloudbursts and landslides this monsoon. The team includes Home Ministry Under Secretary Sher Bahadur, Superintending Engineer Sudhir Kumar, Deputy Director Vikas Sachan, Chief Engineer Pankaj Singh and Director Virendra Singh. Rain fury: Central team to tour disaster-hit districts of Uttarakhand to assess damage

The purpose of the assessment is to prepare a detailed report and submit it to the Centre to help it provide necessary assistance for relief and rehabilitation works in the affected areas.

According to official data of the State Emergency Operation Centre, 77 people have died due to disasters in the state since April 1 this year while 94 are missing and 68 are injured.

A total of 229 houses have been completely damaged, while 1,828 houses have been partially damaged, it said.

