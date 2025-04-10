Rain in Delhi-NCR may bring relief from scorching heat today; IMD warns of heatwave

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a shift in weather conditions over northwest India, with rainfall and thunderstorms likely between April 9 and 11 due to an approaching western disturbance. Visitors at the India Gate in New Delhi on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.(Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

“Under the influence of Western Disturbance; rainfall along with thunderstorm & lightning, gusty/squally winds likely over Northwest India during 09th-11th April,” the weather agency said in its latest forecast..

"As a result, prevailing heat wave conditions will decrease significantly from tomorrow, the 10th April," it added.

Unusually high day and night temperatures were recorded across northwest India in the last two days as the region witnessed above normal temperatures.

Heatwave or severe heatwave conditions were recorded in parts of western and eastern Rajasthan, Saurashtra, Kutch, and isolated pockets of Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and western Uttar Pradesh.

Isolated pockets of southern Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Saurashtra, Kutch, and western Madhya Pradesh also faced warm night conditions.

In Delhi, the mercury went up to 41°C, or 5.9 degrees above normal, at Safdarjung, which is representative of the city’s weather.

The IMD predicts that heat wave conditions are likely to pick up again in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi from April 15 after the minor drop in temperatures following thunderstorm activity on Friday and Saturday.

“No significant change in maximum temperatures likely over Northwest India, Gujarat and Maharashtra during the next 24 hours and fall by 2-4°C during subsequent 3 days; rise by 2-4°C thereafter,” the weather agency said.

Thunderstorms and lightning were likely in eastern and northeastern India until Friday.

The IMD declares a heatwave when the maximum temperature is at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, 37 degrees Celsius in coastal areas and 30 degrees Celsius in hilly regions, and the temperature is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees Celsius above normal.

A heatwave is also declared if the actual maximum temperature touches 45 degrees Celsius and a severe heatwave if it reaches 47 degrees Celsius, regardless of the departure from normal.