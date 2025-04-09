Rajasthan sizzles at 46.4 degrees. What IMD predicted for Delhi heatwave | Weather updates

Delhi is under a “yellow alert” for heatwave conditions on Wednesday, with the India Meteorological Department predicting a maximum temperature of around 40–41 degree Celsius. Minimum temperatures have also risen sharply, with the city recording its warmest night of the season at 25.6 degrees—about 5–7 degrees above normal. Maximum temperatures are 4–6 degrees above normal at several locations across Delhi-NCR. According to IMD, a heatwave is when the maximum temperature is above 40°C. (PTI photo)(HT_PRINT)

The weather is expected to remain mainly clear, with light south-easterly winds at around 8 kmph. The IMD said that heatwave conditions were observed at a few places, along with warm night conditions in most parts of Delhi-NCR.

According to IMD criteria, a heatwave is declared when temperatures reach 40°C in plains and are 4.5–6.4°C above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the deviation is 6.5°C or more, or if the temperature touches 45°C (severe if 47°C), irrespective of the departure from normal.

Heatwave situation across India

A scorching heatwave swept across parts of central and western India on Tuesday, with Rajasthan’s Barmer recording the highest temperature at a blistering 46.4°C — 7.6 degrees above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD reported that 27 weather stations in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh logged temperatures of 43°C or higher, with at least 19 of them experiencing heatwave to severe heatwave conditions.

In Delhi, areas like the Safdarjung Observatory (41°C) and Ayanagar (40.4°C) also witnessed heatwave-like conditions. Other cities in Rajasthan saw similarly intense heat, with Jaisalmer at 45°C, Chittorgarh 44.5°C, Bikaner 44.4°C, and Sri Ganganagar 44.2°C — all between 7 and 9 degrees above their seasonal average.

In Gujarat, Surendranagar hit 44.8°C, Rajkot 44°C, Amreli 43.8°C, and both Mahuva and Kandla 43.4°C. Mahuva saw a steep spike of 8.3°C above normal.

Maharashtra cities also baked, with Akola at 44.1°C, Nandurbar 43.5°C, Jalgaon 43.3°C, and Amravati 43°C. In Madhya Pradesh, Guna and Ratlam recorded 43.4°C and 43.2°C respectively.

The IMD forecast suggests relief is on the way — heatwave conditions are likely to subside in northwest India from April 10 and in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh from April 11.

IMD's Heatwave prediction

Heatwave conditions are very likely across several parts of West Rajasthan on April 9.

Isolated to scattered heatwave conditions are also expected in Saurashtra & Kutch, East Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on April 9.

Parts of West Uttar Pradesh and Vidarbha may experience heatwave conditions on April 9, while Madhya Pradesh and the Gujarat region could see similar conditions from April 9 to 10.

Warm night conditions are likely in isolated areas of West Madhya Pradesh during April 9–10, and in Rajasthan, Marathwada, and Madhya Maharashtra on April 9.

Hot and humid weather is also expected to prevail over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on April 9.

Rainfall in south and northeast India

Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Kerala & Mahe, Telangana, and Karnataka on April 9. Similar weather is expected in parts of East and Northeast India from April 9 to 12.

Bihar may experience an isolated hailstorm on April 9.

Heavy rain is very likely in isolated parts of Assam & Meghalaya on April 9 and 10, and in Arunachal Pradesh on April 10.

Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40–50 kmph) is expected in Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may see isolated to scattered rain during April 9–11.

Isolated parts of the plains in Northwest India may see light rain on April 10.

Isolated hailstorm is also likely in Jammu-Kashmir on April 9.