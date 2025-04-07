KRIDA aims to replicate Delhi-NCR success in Kanpur region

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced the formation of the Kanpur Region Integrated Development Authority (KRIDA) to boost planned development across Kanpur City and seven adjoining districts, replicating the model of Delhi-NCR. The new regional body will cover Kanpur City, Kanpur Dehat, Banda, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Jalaun, Auraiya, and Kannauj, across 20,094 square kilometres. (Sourced)

KRIDA will function under the proposed Master Plan-2051, a Geographic Information System (GIS)-based urban development blueprint to be prepared by the Kanpur Development Authority (KDA). The plan will focus on land-use regulation, infrastructure expansion, and prevention of unplanned urban growth, aiming to transform the Kanpur region into a hub of economic activity and sustainable living.

According to the state government, the plan will support industrial and urban development by setting up residential and non-residential structures to meet future demands. It is also expected to attract structured investments and foster an enabling environment for entrepreneurs.

This initiative is part of the broader state vision to establish special economic Zones (SEZs) across major regions, including the state capital region (SCR) around Lucknow. The model is designed to create future-ready urban clusters and promote balanced growth across Uttar Pradesh.