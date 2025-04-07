Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

KRIDA aims to replicate Delhi-NCR success in Kanpur region

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 07, 2025 07:43 PM IST

Kanpur City, Kanpur Dehat along with Banda, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Jalaun, Auraiya, and Kannauj will be a part of this plan

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced the formation of the Kanpur Region Integrated Development Authority (KRIDA) to boost planned development across Kanpur City and seven adjoining districts, replicating the model of Delhi-NCR.

The new regional body will cover Kanpur City, Kanpur Dehat, Banda, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Jalaun, Auraiya, and Kannauj, across 20,094 square kilometres. (Sourced)
The new regional body will cover Kanpur City, Kanpur Dehat, Banda, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Jalaun, Auraiya, and Kannauj, across 20,094 square kilometres. (Sourced)

The new regional body will cover Kanpur City, Kanpur Dehat, Banda, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Jalaun, Auraiya, and Kannauj, across 20,094 square kilometres, according to a government statement.

KRIDA will function under the proposed Master Plan-2051, a Geographic Information System (GIS)-based urban development blueprint to be prepared by the Kanpur Development Authority (KDA). The plan will focus on land-use regulation, infrastructure expansion, and prevention of unplanned urban growth, aiming to transform the Kanpur region into a hub of economic activity and sustainable living.

According to the state government, the plan will support industrial and urban development by setting up residential and non-residential structures to meet future demands. It is also expected to attract structured investments and foster an enabling environment for entrepreneurs.

This initiative is part of the broader state vision to establish special economic Zones (SEZs) across major regions, including the state capital region (SCR) around Lucknow. The model is designed to create future-ready urban clusters and promote balanced growth across Uttar Pradesh.

News / Cities / Lucknow / KRIDA aims to replicate Delhi-NCR success in Kanpur region
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On