Rain lashes Delhi, IMD issues yellow alert

Parts of Delhi received light rain late afternoon today, with IMD issuing a yellow alert for the national capital. Several areas across south Delhi, south east Delhi and west Delhi witnessed downpours, with a forecast of light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and winds reaching speeds of 30–40 km/h in various areas. IMD has forecasted light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.(RAJ K RAJ / Hindustan Times)

According to the IMD surface observatory data, which is the specific three-hour readings from individual stations, Palam recorded 1.4 mm of rain between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm, Safdarjung 0.8 mm.

Today's temperature in the national capital

Today, the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius, which was two notches below normal, while the minimum temperature was positioned at 26.8 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, with the relative humidity varying between 61 and 88 per cent during the day.

What does the yellow alert imply?

The IMD's yellow alert is the second level in its four-tier warning system. A yellow alert indicates conditions posing minimal risk but recommend caution, especially in low-lying and traffic-prone areas, predicting possible waterlogging and reduced visibility.

What is tomorrow's weather like?

An overcast sky with heavy showers is expected on Sunday, Jun 22. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 35 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's air quality for the day remained in the "satisfactory" category for the fifth consecutive day, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 85, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

With inputs from PTI