Monsoon may reach Delhi by June 24, three days ahead of normal date: IMD

ByAheli Das
Jun 20, 2025 04:20 PM IST

Meanwhile, a yellow alert remained in place for the day and the weekend, with IMD forecasting rain and thunderstorms

The southwest monsoon is expected to reach Delhi by June 24, advancing three days before the normal date (June 27), as the conditions are becoming favourable for the same, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Last year, the onset of monsoon in Delhi was recorded on June 28 and June 25 in 2023. (ANI photo)
Last year, the onset of monsoon in Delhi was recorded on June 28 and June 25 in 2023. (ANI photo)

“Southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of Bihar and east Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, some parts of west Uttar Pradesh, most parts of Uttarakhand, many parts of Himachal Pradesh and some parts of Ladakh,” IMD posted on their social media handle on X (formerly Twitter), on Friday.

IMD said that the conditions are favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon over remaining parts of North Arabian Sea, Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, and parts of Ladakh during the next two days.

“Conditions are also becoming favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon over remaining parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh; Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during subsequent two days,” the Met department added.

Last year, the onset of monsoon in Delhi was recorded on June 28 and June 25 in 2023.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert remained in place for the day and the weekend, with IMD forecasting rain and thunderstorms.

“Generally cloudy skies will persist throughout the day and for the next few days. Very light to light rain may be recorded towards the evening or night on Friday, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of speed 30-40 kmph, even reaching 50 kmph during the thunderstorm,” said an IMD official.

‘Satisfactory’ AQI

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) remained in the satisfactory category for a third consecutive day on Friday and was recorded at 76 (satisfactory) at 3pm, in comparison to the 24-hour average AQI of 89 recorded on Thursday.

Delhi had also recorded its 24-hour average of cleanest air in eight months on Wednesday, with AQI being 81 (satisfactory). This was the lowest since September 29 when AQI had stood at 76.

With the onset of monsoon on the horizon, Delhi’s AQI is expected to remain in the satisfactory category for the next few days, according to forecasts by the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS).

