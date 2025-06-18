Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

AAP slams Delhi CM Rekha Gupta for 'false promises' over waterlogging in capital

PTI |
Jun 18, 2025 10:01 PM IST

Slamming her statements, AAP said that the chief minister needs to make better excuses to hide their false promises.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta over her remarks on waterlogging and accused her of making false promises.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha X)
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha X)

Earlier in the day, Gupta told PTI Videos, "When it rains, it pours in large quantities, and the drains are often unable to handle the sudden flow of water. Rain is a natural occurrence, it is not as if there is a 'Tawa' (hot pan) beneath to make the water evaporate instantly."

The chief minister said that if rainwater recedes within 30 minutes to an hour, it is considered normal. "But if it doesn't, it indicates a problem in that area," she added.

Slamming her statements, AAP said that the chief minister needs to make better excuses to hide their false promises.

In a post on X, the opposition party said, "Chief Minister Rekha Gupta should make some proper excuses to hide the inefficiency of her government. The whole of Delhi got waterlogged in one spell of rain, and your false promises drowned in shame."

Gupta on Wednesday said the government is taking effective measures to prevent waterlogging in the national capital during the monsoon season.

She said that the government carried out an inspection on Tuesday to identify any vulnerable spots. "If there was no waterlogging at Minto Bridge yesterday, it shows that the system is working, and such efforts will continue," she said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / AAP slams Delhi CM Rekha Gupta for 'false promises' over waterlogging in capital
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now! Start 14 Days Free Trial
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On