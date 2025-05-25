Rain alert: Monsoon advances to Karnataka, Goa; Delhi's temperature drops sharply after record rain

Southwest Monsoon, which made an early entry to the Indian mainland with its first stop in Kerala on Saturday, has further advanced into some more parts of west central and east central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Karnataka and entire Goa, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). Trees uprooted after strong winds and rainfall, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 25.(PTI)

The IMD said on Sunday that Southwest Monsoon has also reached some parts of Maharashtra, some more parts of west central and north Bay of Bengal, some more parts of Mizoram, some parts of Manipur and Nagaland.

“The Northern Limit of Monsoon passes through 15.5°N/55°E, 15.5°N/60°E, 16°N/65°E, 16.5°N/70°E, Devgad, Belagavi, Haveri, Mandya, Dharmapuri, Chennai, 15°N/83°E, 18°N/87°E, 20°N/89°E, Aizawl, Kohima, 26.5°N/95°E, 27°N/97°E,” the IMD said in a post on X.

The weather department said conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Karnataka including Bengaluru, some parts of Andhra Pradesh, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, some more parts of west central & North Bay of Bengal and some more parts of Northeastern states during next three days.

The IMD, in a weather warning, said extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over coastal Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Sunday.

Delhi rains

While monsoon is not close to Delhi, parts of the city and its adjoining areas received record rain in the early hours of Sunday, leading to waterlogging along with trees getting uprooted at several places.

With the latest spell of rain — 81.2 mm recorded till 5:30 am — Delhi has already received 186.2 mm of rainfall this month, making it the wettest May on record. The previous record stood at 165 mm in May 2008, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

Following heavy rain accompanied by strong winds in Delhi, 49 flights, including 17 international flights coming to the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), were diverted between 11:30 pm and 4 am.

The gusty winds of up to 82 kmph and heavy rain led to a sharp drop in temperature in Delhi-NCR amid scorching heat, with the mercury falling 8 to 10 degrees Celsius from 31 to 22 degrees Celsius between 1:15 am and 02:30 am on Sunday.

For Sunday, the weather department has forecast a thunderstorm with rain, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 38 degrees Celsius.

The IMD had issued a red alert on Saturday night warning about an approaching thunderstorm cell from the west and northwest. It had forecast severe thunderstorms or dust-raising winds accompanied by frequent lightning and gusty winds under its influence.