Heavy rain, strong winds lash Delhi-NCR after IMD's red alert

Delhi-NCR was hit by a spell of heavy rain and strong winds late Saturday night, bringing much-needed respite from the scorching summer heat. IMD on Saturday issued a warning of severe thunderstorms, lightning, hail for Delhi.(Hindustan Times)

The rain was reported hours after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Delhi, warning of severe thunderstorms, lightning, hail, and squally winds reaching speeds of up to 100 km/h.

“A thunderstorm cell is approaching Delhi and adjoining areas from the west/northwest,” the IMD said.

“Under its influence, severe thunderstorm/dust raising wind activity accompanied by frequent lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-60 km/h or more) is likely to affect parts of the city in the next 1–2 hours,” it added.

The IMD advised people to stay indoors and not take shelter under trees. “Residents are advised to take necessary precautions. Avoid open fields, stay indoors, and do not take shelter under trees,” an advisory from the weather office said.