'Feels like Shimla': Delhites react as heavy rain, thunder lash Delhi-NCR, some call it ‘pralay’

As heavy rain and thunderstorms swept across Delhi-NCR late Saturday night, social media was lit up with dramatic visuals and reactions from Delhites who called the weather 'unprecedented' and more like 'Shimla' as the strong winds brought much-needed respite from the scorching summer heat. As heavy rain battered Delhi, the weather department said that winds with speeds of 60-70 kmph were reported across the capital and nearby areas.(Hindustan Times)

While the residents welcomed the rain and winds due to the recent heatwaves that the national capital experienced, the accompanying thunder, lightning, and powerful gusts of wind made for a rather intense experience.

“Dear weather gods, if you want to make it rain in Delhi, you can do so without the scary storms that sound like pralay,” wrote one user on X.

Another tweeted, “Mad rain in Delhi rn, my backyard is battling for its survival,” capturing the chaos unleashed in homes and gardens across the city.

One social media user from Gurugram called it the "much anticipated storm of the decade and prayed for everyone's safety amid the strong storm.

“Much anticipated, storm of the decade! Captured this in sector 57, #Gurgaon. Winds howling.. crazy rain intensity of 3mm/min, 25-30mm in various areas in no time! A similar storm is affecting rest of #Delhi #Noida #Ghaziabad #Faridabad as well. Praying for everyone's safety,” he tweeted.

“Intense rains and winds with lightning in East Delhi. Temp dropped from 31.8°C to 23.1°C in just 30 mins. Rainfall accumulation: 29mm till now,” another user wrote.

The IMD advised people to stay indoors and not take shelter under trees. “Residents are advised to take necessary precautions. Avoid open fields, stay indoors, and do not take shelter under trees,” an advisory from the weather office said.

The national capital earlier recorded a minimum temperature of 28.4 degrees Celsius, 1.7 degrees below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).