IMD weather forecast: Red alert in Kerala today, light rain warning in Delhi | 10 points

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts for several districts in Kerala and Maharashtra. Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds are expected over the next few days in these cities, as the Southwest Monsoon has officially reached Kerala earlier than usual. The southwest monsoon hit Kerala on Saturday, marking its earliest arrival over the Indian mainland since 2009(PTI)

Heavy rain is expected across many parts of Maharashtra, especially in the coastal South Konkan region.

Meanwhile, Delhi experienced heavy rainfall and Thunderstorms late Sunday night, triggering waterlogging in some areas of the national capital and flight disruptions at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

IMD's state-wise weather forecast: 10 points

The IMD has issued a red alert for Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra as a depression system passed between Ratnagiri and Dapoli, bringing heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds. Satara and Kolhapur in western Maharashtra are also on red alert. Shubhangi A. Bhute, a scientist at IMD, said, "The depression brought heavy to very heavy rainfall to several regions in Maharashtra." Fishermen have been warned not to go to sea due to rough conditions. Bhute further added, “Yes, the monsoon has been active till now in South India, and conditions are favourable for the first onset of monsoon in Maharashtra.” Rainfall has already moved up to Karwar. The weather department has also issued red alerts for several districts in Kerala, including Kasaragod, Kannur on Sunday. Other districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad are under orange alert over the next three days. This comes as the monsoon arrived in Kerala on May 24, eight days ahead of the normal date (June 1). An IMD official confirmed, “The Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala today, the 24th May 2025, against the normal date of 1st June.” From May 24 to 27, coastal and southern Karnataka will see heavy to very heavy rainfall, and the northern part of the state will also get strong rain, the IMD predicted. In Delhi, the weather forecast predicts a partly cloudy sky with a chance of very light to light rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds on May 25. Wind speeds are expected to range between 30 to 40 kmph, temporarily increasing up to 50 kmph during thunderstorms. For other southern states, extremely heavy rain is expected on May 25 and 26 in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, as per the IMD bulletin. Rain is expected in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura until May 30. Assam and Meghalaya may see very heavy rainfall on May 29 and 30. Moderate rain with thunderstorms and strong winds is expected in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal. Bihar could experience wind speeds up to 70 mph on May 25 and 26. Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh will see light to moderate rainfall with occasional thunderstorms and gusty winds through May 30.

