Rain lashes parts of Delhi, with light drizzle ensuing over adjoining regions

On Sunday evening, Delhi witnesses winter rainfall, as informed by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).
Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, North Delhi, North-West Delhi ( Kanjhawala), Meham, Rohtak (Haryana) Kotputli (Rajasthan)," said another tweet from IMD.(File Photo)
Updated on Dec 26, 2021 09:46 PM IST
ANI | , New Delhi

Rain has lashed parts of the national capital on Sunday evening.

Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, NCR (Gurugram, Manesar), Kurukshetra, Karnal, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari, Narnaul, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana) Gangoh, Baraut (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours, said Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

It also said that light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, North Delhi, North-West Delhi ( Kanjhawala), Meham, Rohtak (Haryana) and Kotputli (Rajasthan).

"26/12/2021: 17:55 IST; Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, North Delhi, North-West Delhi ( Kanjhawala), Meham, Rohtak (Haryana) Kotputli (Rajasthan)," said another tweet from IMD. 

