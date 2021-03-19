Rain likely in NW India till March 24, followed by spike in max temperature
Widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected over the western Himalayan region due to a fresh Western Disturbance between March 21 and 24. No Western Disturbance is expected between March 24 and 31, leading to a rise in maximum temperatures over northwest India and other parts of the country in the last week of March, India Meteorological Department said in its forecast for the next two weeks.
Between March 18 to 24, the temperatures are likely to be in normal range due to the influence of a Western Disturbance.
An intense Western Disturbance is likely to cause scattered to widespread rainfall is likely over the western Himalayan region and light to moderate rainfall over plains of northwest India from March 21 to 24. Due to a cyclonic circulation over central India, scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) is very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidharbha and Chhattisgarh during the first half of the week.
Also Read | Delhi's Nehru Park jogging tracks against green norms: Forest department
Hailstorms are also likely over west Madhya Pradesh, Vidharbha, east Madhya Pradesh, Marathwada and Telangana till March 20. Isolated rainfall/thundershowers are also likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Telangana, Kerala and Mahe, coastal and south Interior Karnataka during most days of the week. Overall, above normal rainfall is likely over northwest, adjoining central India and extreme south Peninsular India; normal to above normal rainfall is likely over many parts of north peninsular India.
But in the week between March 24 to 31, due to absence of any active Western Disturbance, rainfall activity is likely to be below normal over northern parts of the country. The maximum temperatures are in the range of 34 to 38 degree C (°C) over central and north Peninsular India. Maximum temperature are above normal by 4-6°C over Saurashtra & Kutch and by 2-4°C over most parts of northwest and adjoining central India.
