Rain news LIVE updates: Mumbai under ‘red alert’, extremely heavy showers likely today

Rain news LIVE updates: The dread of monsoon continues to jolt states across India. Mumbai received around 97% of the season's average rainfall at 2,318 mm after heavy spells in last two days. In 56 days, the city recorded over 2,000 mm rain, second fastest to reach that mark since last year – 2,000 mm rainfall in 52 days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert predicting extremely heavy rain at isolated places.

Children Enjoying Rain Season at Andheri West, in Mumbai(HT)

Odisha to receive fresh spells of heavy downpour in its north and other interior parts. IMD predicted heavy rainfall at some places of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir and Kandhamal districts today.

Meanwhile, downpour in Telangana has claimed 18 lives so far over the past week. After a brief halt, the relief work gained momentum on Saturday. CM K Chandrasekhar Rao also supervised the relief operations during the day.

Incessant rain has damaged several roads linking to some tourist spots in Himachal Pradesh. The national highway from Dharamshala to Mcleodganj is severely damaged in several places. At least 187 people have died so far since the onset of monsoon on June 24.