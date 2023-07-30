Rain news LIVE updates: Mumbai under ‘red alert’, extremely heavy showers likely today
Rain news LIVE updates: The dread of monsoon continues to jolt states across India. Mumbai received around 97% of the season's average rainfall at 2,318 mm after heavy spells in last two days. In 56 days, the city recorded over 2,000 mm rain, second fastest to reach that mark since last year – 2,000 mm rainfall in 52 days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert predicting extremely heavy rain at isolated places.
Odisha to receive fresh spells of heavy downpour in its north and other interior parts. IMD predicted heavy rainfall at some places of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir and Kandhamal districts today.
Meanwhile, downpour in Telangana has claimed 18 lives so far over the past week. After a brief halt, the relief work gained momentum on Saturday. CM K Chandrasekhar Rao also supervised the relief operations during the day.
Incessant rain has damaged several roads linking to some tourist spots in Himachal Pradesh. The national highway from Dharamshala to Mcleodganj is severely damaged in several places. At least 187 people have died so far since the onset of monsoon on June 24.
- Sun, 30 Jul 2023 07:12 AM
Rain today: 18 dead in Telangana due to rain-related incidents
At least 18 people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents due to the downpour that lashed Telangana during the past week, officials said.
Relief work gained momentum on Saturday as rainfall came to a halt in many parts of the state.
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao supervised the relief operations during the day speaking to ministers and Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, an official release said Saturday night. Read more
- Sun, 30 Jul 2023 07:02 AM
Rain today: IMD issues ‘red alert’ for Mumbai; extremely heavy rain likely today
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued ‘red alert’ for Mumbai as the city is expecting extremely heavy rainfall today.