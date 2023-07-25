Rain News Today Live Updates: Western, Central India to receive heavy rainfall over next few days

Rain News Today Live Updates: Rains continued to lash different parts of the country, with a cloudburst reported from Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir and heavy rainfall leading to rivers overflowing in Uttarakhand. Some towns in Gujarat such as Rajkot and Gir Somnath remained flooded, even as India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rains for western and central India in the next few days.

People walk through a flooded ghetto after monsoon rains in Amritsar on July 24, 2023. (AFP)

A holiday has been declared on Tuesday for all schools and colleges in four districts of Kerala on Tuesday as the IMD has predicted thundershowers at most places in the state from July 23 to July 26. The holiday had been declared for Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur and Malappuram districts.

Mumbai has been placed under an ‘orange’ category weather alert on July 25, indicating another day of heavy rain after Monday’s brief respite. IMD base weather station in Santacruz recorded 101mm of rain in 24 hours ending 8:30am Monday but subsequently saw just 23mm of rain till 5:30pm.