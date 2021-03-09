Rain, snow predicted in western Himalayan region for next few days: IMD
Scattered rain or snowfall is likely over the Western Himalayan region on March 9. A Western Disturbance is lying as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and neighbourhood and an induced cyclonic circulation is lying over Punjab, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Under their influence, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall or snowfall is very likely over the entire western Himalayan region.
Another Western Disturbance is approaching the region today. Under the influence of two quick successive Western Disturbances which are likely to affect Western Himalayan region & adjoining plains of northwest India from the night of March 9; scattered to widespread rainfall or snowfall with isolated thunderstorm,lightning or hail is likely over the western Himalayan region during March 10 to 12 with heavy falls likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on March 11 and 12. Light rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is likely over plains of northwest India during the same period.
Under the influence of interaction between lower level easterlies and mid-level westerlies, widespread rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh during March 8 to 11; and scattered rainfall over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during March 8 to 10. Thunderstorm, lightning or gusty winds are also likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during March 8 to 11.
