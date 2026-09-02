New Delhi, Rain swept the national capital on Wednesday, bringing relief from the humid weather, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting more showers and thunderstorms in several parts of the city over the next few hours.

Rain sweeps Delhi; more predicted towards evening

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Vasant Kunj, Malviya Nagar, Palam, Qutub Institutional Area, Greater Kailash, Laxmi Nagar and Dwarka were among the places which saw rain.

The IMD issued a red alert for all parts of Delhi except the southwest district, forecasting thunderstorms with light to moderate rain and winds of up to 40 kmph, with heavy rain likely at isolated places during the next few hours.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Delhi, between 8.30 am and 11.30 am, Chhatarpur recorded the highest rainfall at 18.5 mm, followed by Janakpuri at 2 mm.

Lodi Road, Ayanagar, Palam, and Ridge stations received little to no rain during the period.

The cumulative rainfall between 8.30 am on September 1 and 8.30 am on September 2 was highest at Palam at 64.2 mm, followed by Narayana at 30.5 mm, Chhatarpur at 16.5 mm, Janakpuri at 11 mm, Pushp Vihar at 3 mm, and Ayanagar at 1.9 mm.

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{{^usCountry}} "Strong convergence over Delhi NCR, rainy clouds have started to expand across Gurugram and west Delhi. Heavy to very heavy downpour expected in various parts during the next 2-3 hours. Gurugram needs to get the boats ready," Weatherman Navdeep Dahiya said on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Strong convergence over Delhi NCR, rainy clouds have started to expand across Gurugram and west Delhi. Heavy to very heavy downpour expected in various parts during the next 2-3 hours. Gurugram needs to get the boats ready," Weatherman Navdeep Dahiya said on X. {{/usCountry}}

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Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather said light to moderate rain was likely in isolated patches over the next three days.

"Till today afternoon, there were westerly winds which were leading to an increase in temperatures. But now, humid weather from the Bay of Bengal is going to come in, because of which there will be increased humidity and cloud cover," Palawat said. "Tomorrow, we can see cloudy skies and in the late afternoon and evening hours, till the day after tomorrow, we can see light rain in isolated areas. Rain can be expected in the national capital for the next three days," he added.

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