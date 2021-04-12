Home / India News / Rain, thunderstorm likely over western Himalayan region till April 17: IMD
india news

Rain, thunderstorm likely over western Himalayan region till April 17: IMD

Hailstorms are also likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on April 14. Heavy rainfall is also very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad on April 15
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 08:57 AM IST
Representational Image. (File photo)

A fresh Western Disturbance (WD) is likely to affect western Himalayan region, bringing rain and thunderstorms to it till April 17, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The WD is likely to affect the region between April 14 and 17 and its adjoining plains between April 15 and 17. It is very likely to cause scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) between April 14 and 17 over western Himalayan region and light isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over adjoining plains between April 15 and 17.

Hailstorms are also likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on April 14. Heavy rainfall is also very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad on April 15.

Also Read | Fourth warmest March since 1901: IMD

Thunderstorm or duststorm is likely over west Rajasthan on April 14 and 15.

Due to thunderstorm activities over the most parts of the country, no significant change in maximum temperature is likely over the most parts of the country during the next 4-5 days, IMD said in its bulletin. Heatwave conditions are likely in isolated pockets over Saurashtra and Kutch on April 12.

Under the influence of cyclonic circulations over south peninsula; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is very likely over southwest peninsular India during the next five days.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mukhtar Ansari to appear in 2 cases virtually today from Banda jail

India's Covid-19 tally crosses 13.52 million with 168,912 fresh infections

Several staff members of Supreme Court test positive for Covid-19

Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra set to be next CEC: Reports

A cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Madhya Pradesh and the neighbourhood areas at lower levels. Under its influence, isolated rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, and Odisha during the next 4-5 days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP