Rain, thunderstorm likely over western Himalayan region till April 17: IMD

A fresh Western Disturbance (WD) is likely to affect western Himalayan region, bringing rain and thunderstorms to it till April 17, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The WD is likely to affect the region between April 14 and 17 and its adjoining plains between April 15 and 17. It is very likely to cause scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) between April 14 and 17 over western Himalayan region and light isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over adjoining plains between April 15 and 17.

Hailstorms are also likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on April 14. Heavy rainfall is also very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad on April 15.

Thunderstorm or duststorm is likely over west Rajasthan on April 14 and 15.

Due to thunderstorm activities over the most parts of the country, no significant change in maximum temperature is likely over the most parts of the country during the next 4-5 days, IMD said in its bulletin. Heatwave conditions are likely in isolated pockets over Saurashtra and Kutch on April 12.

Under the influence of cyclonic circulations over south peninsula; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is very likely over southwest peninsular India during the next five days.

A cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Madhya Pradesh and the neighbourhood areas at lower levels. Under its influence, isolated rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, and Odisha during the next 4-5 days.