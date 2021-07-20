Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Rain, thunderstorms in Delhi-NCR for next 2 hours; ITO, Lodhi road affected. Full list here
india news

Rain, thunderstorms in Delhi-NCR for next 2 hours; ITO, Lodhi road affected. Full list here

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi ( Punjabi Bagh, Rajauri Garden, Patel Nagar, Red fort, ITO, President House, India Gate, Delhi Cantt, Lodi Road, Safdarjung, R K Puram," IMD tweeted.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 09:52 AM IST
Delhi-NCR areas will see thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain during the next 2 hours, the IMD said. (HT file)

Delhi will receive light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday accompanied by thunderstorms, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted. Adjoining areas of Delhi like Gurugram, Faridabad, Hindon Air Force Station, Noida, Ghaziabad and those in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will also witness thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in the next two hours, IMD said.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi ( Punjabi Bagh, Rajauri Garden, Patel Nagar, Red fort, ITO, President House, India Gate, Delhi Cantt, Lodi Road, Safdarjung, R K Puram," IMD tweeted.

The moderate rains are likely to continue through the rest of the day, IMD officials told HT. However, from Tuesday onward, the temperatures are likely to rise by a few degrees.

“Light rainfall is likely on Tuesday as well. However, the activity will slow down thereafter and may pick up again on July 23-24,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD.

In what was termed as an 'early monsoon' prediction, rains reached Delhi on July 13 - the longest such delay in recent history. It was earlier predicted to reach Delhi by the end of June.

However, even after moderate showers on the first two days of its onset, the city got only “traces” of rainfall, despite predictions of light rain and thundershowers, and an “orange alert” that was issued for the weekend.

However, Delhi covered the deficit on Monday after heavy showers lashed the city throughout the day. The Capital covered the rainfall deficit of nearly 51% recorded till Saturday ending the heatwave spell it was reeling under.

Delhi and NCR received incessant rainfall on Monday morning, resulting in waterlogging affecting vehicular movement in Gurugram, Noida and Delhi. Severe waterlogging was also reported in Gurugram's Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) due to heavy rainfall, while vehicles were seen partially submerged in water in Sector 10.

The early morning showers that continued throughout the day led to roads being inundated, the Delhi Police said. While traffic was diverted at several places, some areas were barricaded because of a portion of the road caving in.

There are around 150 waterlogging-prone stretches across the city, of which civic authorities consider five crucial — Minto Bridge, Pul Prahladpur, Zakhira, Moolchand and Peeragarhi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi weather new delhi weather delhi weather warning
TRENDING NEWS

Clip of man joyfully pushing wheelchair-bound friend around may warm your heart

Rebirth in the Cradle of Everest

Man cuts brick with water. Viral video may shock you

Dog missing for five days found trapped between walls. Watch its rescue
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021
WBBSE Madhyamik Result
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
West Bengal 10th Result 2021
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP