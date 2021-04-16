Home / India News / Rain, thunderstorms likely over western Himalayas, parts of NW India
Rain, thunderstorms likely over western Himalayas, parts of NW India

Isolated hailstorm activity is likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on April 15, 16, and over Uttarakhand on April 16 and 17
Rain and thunderstorms are likely to impact the western Himalayan region and some parts of northwest India till April 17, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A Western Disturbance as a trough (area of low pressure) with an induced cyclonic circulation is lying over central Pakistan and adjoining west Rajasthan and another cyclonic circulation is lying over Haryana and its neighbourhood in the lower levels.

Under the influence of these systems, widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is expected over the western Himalayan region during April 15 to 17.

Isolated hailstorm activity is likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on April 15, 16, and over Uttarakhand on April 16 and 17.

Heavy rainfall is also likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad during April 15 to 17 and over Himachal Pradesh on April 16 and 17.

Light rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is likely over adjoining northwestern plains till April 17. Hailstorms are also likely over Punjab on April 15 and 16 and over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, east Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh on April 16. Dust storm is likely over west Rajasthan on April 15 and 16, and over east Rajasthan on April 16 and 17.

Under the influence of a trough or wind discontinuity from southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast to north interior Karnataka across south interior Karnataka in lower levels; widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is very likely over south peninsular India during the next two days.

Due to moisture from Bay of Bengal in lower tropospheric levels; rainfall activity over northeast India is very likely to increase from April 17.

