Rain to reduce over northwest India; another wet spell likely after Sept 6

The wet spell over northwest India including Delhi is likely to reduce briefly from tomorrow and increase over peninsular India and the west coast, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). Thereafter, a wet spell is likely to begin over central India from September 5 onwards.

A low pressure area is likely to develop over Bay of Bengal on September 6 which is likely to travel westwards and bring widespread rains over central India and parts of northwest India. “A wet spell is just ending with widespread rains over northwest and west India. Another wet spell is likely to begin from September 6 in association with the likely development of a low pressure area,” said M Mohapatra, director general, IMD.

“The remnants of a low pressure system is still bringing widespread rains over Gujarat and Kutch region. The same system was bringing widespread and intense rain over Delhi and other parts of northwest India till Thursday. The system has now weakened but a western disturbance is also impacting the region. Now, with the development of a low pressure area around September 6, we can expect an active spell specially over central India. Large scale features are supporting the movement of the system westwards,” explained K Sathi Devi, head, national weather forecasting centre.

The extended rain forecast of IMD indicates that there will be widespread rains over central and east India at least till September 16 and fairly widespread rains over parts of east and northwest India till September 23. The normal date for commencement of monsoon withdrawal from northwest India is September 17. Withdrawal may be further delayed this time.

“We do not have a forecast for monsoon withdrawal but our long range forecast is showing good rains at least till September 16 so we have to monitor conditions closely,” added Mohapatra.

From Wednesday 8.30am to Thursday 8.30am, Delhi’s Pusa recorded 17cm; Lodi Road- 13cm, Safdarjung -12cm, Palam-11cm, Mayur Vihar- 8cm,Ridge- 7cm. In West Bengal, Jalpaiguri recorded 21cm, Darjeeling-18cm, Cooch Behar- 16cm; In Saurashtra and Kutch, Junagarh and Kutch recorded 17cm each, Gir Somnath and Devbhoomi Dwarka -16cm each, Porbandar and Okha -13 cm each; in Haryana, Nuh, Rewari, Sonipat recorded 9cm each; Palwal, Jhajjar 7cm each rainfall.

The monsoon trough is at the south of its normal position. It is very likely to shift gradually northwards from Friday. A cyclonic circulation is lying over Saurashtra and neighbourhood and extends up to middle tropospheric levels. It is likely to move north-westwards during the next two days and become less marked thereafter. A trough (area of low pressure) is running from cyclonic circulation over Saurashtra and neighbourhood to Haryana across central parts of Rajasthan at lower tropospheric levels. It is likely to become less marked during the next 24 hours.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over West Central and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh-north Tamil Nadu coasts. It is likely to become less marked during the next 24 hours. A wind shear zone (zone of change in wind speed and direction) is likely to develop over south peninsular India from Friday.

Due to these meteorological conditions, widespread rainfall activity with isolated very heavy rain is very likely over Saurashtra and Kutch during the next 24 hours and isolated heavy rain is also very likely over Gujarat Region and over Saurashtra and Kutch on Friday

Rainfall activity over south peninsular India is likely to increase from September 4 with widespread rainfall activity and isolated heavy rain very likely over Konkan, Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu between September 4 and 6; Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe and Marathwada on September 5 and 6 and over Madhya Maharashtra on September 6.

Rainfall activity over Central India is also likely to increase from September 5 with widespread and heavy rain over Chhattisgarh till September 6; Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh are also likely to record heavy rain.

Scattered rain is likely to continue over east and northeast India including Assam, Meghalaya, sub Himalayan West Bengal for the next couple of days.

There is 9% deficiency in rains since June 1 over the country with 13% deficiency over northwest India; 13% deficiency over central India; 8% over east and northeast India and 8% excess over south peninsula.