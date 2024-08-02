Rain Today Live Updates: Rescue work enters day 4 in Wayanad, toll crosses 300

Rain Today Live Updates: In Wayanad, situation remains grim with more than 190 dead in the rain-triggered landslides which happened during the early hours of Tuesday (ANI)

Rain Today Live Updates: In Wayanad, situation remains grim with death toll hitting 318 in the rain-triggered landslides which happened during the early hours of Tuesday in Mundakkai, Chooralmala and Attamala regions, reported OnManorama as 10:11 am on Friday. A orange alert has been issued in the district by the Indian Meteorological Department....Read More

The death toll reached 190 on Thursday reported PTI with more than 225 others injured, mostly in the worst-hit areas of Mundakkai and Chooralmala, an official told.

The Indian Meterological Department has issued a yellow alert for Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts on Friday and educational institutions will remain shut in Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, reported OnManorama. In Palakkad, district collector has declared holiday for schools, anganwadis, tuition centres and madrasas. Schools in Ernakulam and Idukki which are running relief camps are also shut down.

IMD predicted on Friday for the Southern part of Kerala comprising districts Kottayam, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram to receive heavy rainfall for 10 hours from 8:48 am. IMD also predicted a heavy rainfall more 15 mm per hour and surface wind speeds likely to be upto 40 km per hour in these districts.

IMD has issued a red alert warning for Friday in three districts in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. These districts are Kullu, Mandi and Kangara, and is expected to receive very heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning. Himachal was hit by cloud burst incidents which claimed the lives of 5 people and left about 50 missing according to news agency ANI.

IMD has predicted that Uttarakhand will receive heavy rainfall till Saturday. In the landslide-stricken state, heavy overnight rain on Thursday in Uttarakhand claimed 12 lives, flattened homes and left several areas submerged, reported news agency ANI. Uttarakhand police posted on X, “The rescue work of people stranded on the Shri Kedarnath Dham Yatra route is continuing. 737 passengers were rescued by helicopter throughout the day today. 2670 passengers were taken to Sonprayag. SDRF, NDRF, DDRF, District Police and Administration teams are selflessly helping the devotees.”