Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Rainfall in Delhi-NCR brings respite in humidity; lowers temperature

Rainfall in Delhi-NCR brings respite in humidity; lowers temperature

BySanskriti Falor
Aug 22, 2023 07:08 PM IST

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast stated that light to moderate rainfall along with thundershowers was likely to occur over Delhi-NCR on Tuesday.

New Delhi along with other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) received significant rainfall on Tuesday afternoon, bringing respite to several areas from high humidity. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast stated that light to moderate rainfall along with thundershowers was likely to occur over Delhi-NCR on Tuesday.

Students enjoy the rains in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/File)

The meteorological department stated that the maximum temperature of Delhi was likely to be 35.8 degrees Celcius and the minimum 29 degrees Celsius. The maximum humidity was predicted to be 80 per cent and the minimum to be 63 per cent.

IMD predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain to occur over and in adjoining areas of Karnal, Panipat, Loharu, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Rewari, Narnaul, Bawal (Haryana), Gangoh, Deoband, Siyana, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Kasganj, Nandgaon, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura (UP), Pilani, Tizara, Khairthal, Nagar, Deeg, Nadbai, Bharatpur, Mahandipur Balaji (Rajasthan).

The weather department also predicted that light intensity rainfall or drizzle was to continue over and in adjoining areas of Saharanpur, Shamli, Sahaswan, Ganjdundwara, Jalesar, Etah, Tundla, Agra, Firozabad, Shikohabad, Jajau (UP), Laxmangarh, Rajgarh, Mahawa, Dholpur (Rajasthan).

Delhi, in the past four months, has recorded above normal rainfall and the cumulative precipitation so far this year has already already equalled the yearly quota of 774 mm. However, in August this year, the rainfall recorded has largely been in deficit with the total of this month's rainfall being 85 per cent less than normal.

The Capital on Monday was unusually hot, as it recorded the highest day-time temperature for August in the last four years. On Monday, mercury at Safdarjung — the base weather station— touched 38.1 degrees Celsius (°C), which was four degrees above normal for this time of the year. It was also more than Sunday’s 36.8°C.

IMD official said on Tuesday, “The maximum will be around 36°C on Tuesday and dip down to 33°C on Wednesday. On Tuesday, we expected some rain in the early hours of the day and this activity is mainly due to the monsoon trough moving northwards. It is likely to pass through Delhi during this period.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sanskriti Falor

Sanskriti Falor is a Senior Content Producer at the News Desk of HT Digital. Having worked in Digital Media for the past two years, she is interested in covering civic issues and global affairs....view detail

Topics
new delhi rainfall national capital region
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP