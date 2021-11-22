Rainfall in Andhra Pradesh recedes, over 30 dead due to floods: Top updates

Rainfall in Andhra Pradesh's south coastal areas and Rayalaseema district has finally receded after it wreaked havoc across the state over the past few days. More than 30 people have died due to the floods so far, while 12 others are still reported to be missing.

According to the state disaster management authority's (SDMA's) bulletin on Sunday, a total of 181 blocks, 1,366 villages and four towns have been affected due to the heavy downpour in the past two days which has displaced more than 36,000 people, Hindustan Times reported.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to distribute essential commodities to flood-affected families for free

Here are the latest updates:

> More than 100 express trains have been cancelled due to the damage caused to tracks near Nellore, the South Central Railway said, adding that 29 more have been diverted.

> A total of 2007 houses have been damaged due to floods and 1,137 houses are still submerged, the state government said.

> Authorities in Chittoor district have told people living in 20 villages to move to safer areas.

> According to the government's free essential commodities provision, families whose houses were inundated or marooned in floodwater will receive 25 kg of rice and 1 kg each of red gram, onions and potatoes. One litre of cooking oil will also be given to these families.

> The temple-town Tirupati and surrounding villages were staring at a possible fresh flood after a breach started developing in the Rayalacheruvu Lake.

> Irked residents of Mandapalli and Togurupeta villages, which were also hit by floods, alleged that they did not receive any help from the administration.

(With agency inputs)

