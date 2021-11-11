Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rainfall likely in Bengaluru, parts of Karnataka, says Met dept

Rains are also expected in Bengaluru city which has suffered a significant amount of damage in recent weeks due to heavy and unseasonal downpour, inundating entire neighbourhoods across India’s IT capital. (HT File)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 12:48 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru on Wednesday said that rains would continue across several regions of Karnataka.

“Isolated to widespread very light to light rains likely over SIK (south interior Karnataka) districts and isolated to scattered very light to light rains likely over Malnad and coastal Karnataka regions and dry weather very likely to prevail over NIK (north interior Karnataka) region,” according to a statement from the state disaster management authorities. The forecast is until Thursday morning.

Rains are also expected in Bengaluru city which has suffered a significant damage in recent weeks due to heavy and unseasonal downpour, inundating entire neighbourhoods across India’s IT capital.

“Widespread very light to light rains likely over BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) area. Forecast for next 2 days (ending at 08:30 am of 13.11.2021). Widespread light to moderate rains with isolated places heavy rains likely,” according to the disaster management authorities

The poor quality of civic infrastructure, rapid and unplanned expansion, lack of long-term vision and emphasis on short-term fixes among other issues have compounded the problems for Bengaluru and its ability to deal with downpours.

The rains have claimed at least 21 lives across Karnataka in the month of October.

The death toll in neighbouring Tamil Nadu continues to rise as heavy downpour is expected to continue across the south-east coast of the country.

The low pressure area over Bay of Bengal is likely to concentrate into a depression, affecting the southern parts of Andhra Pradesh and parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai. At least 12 people are reported to have died in Tamil Nadu, ANI reported, quoting the state’s Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran,

