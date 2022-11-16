Rainfall likely in parts of south India from today: IMD

Parts of south India and Andaman and Nicobar Islands is likely to witness rainfall from Wednesday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

A cyclonic circulation lies over south Andaman Sea and neighbourhood and extends up to the middle tropospheric levels.

Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea on Wednesday.

“It is likely to move west-northwestwards and gradually concentrate into a depression over central parts of south Bay of Bengal around November 18, 2022,” the IMD forecast read.

It added, “Under its influence, widespread rainfall with heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on November 15-16, 2022.

Squally weather (wind speed 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph) likely to prevail over south Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on November 16; over southeast Bay of Bengal on November 17 and 18 and over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka coast on November 18-19.”

The forecast also advised, “Fishermen to not to venture into south Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal on November 16-17; southeast Bay of Bengal on November 17-18; southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka coast on November 18-19 and along and off Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts on November 20-21.”