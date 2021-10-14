Rainfall likely over North-West India on October 16, 17

Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of monsoon from more parts of Maharashtra and Telangana and some parts of Karnataka on Thursday according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Monsoon has already withdrawn from most parts of the country including East India.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over the east-central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during the next 24 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and reach south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts during subsequent 24 hours.

Under its influence, light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places with isolated thunderstorms (wind speed 40-50 kmph) and heavy rain is very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the next 4 days. Rainfall intensity is very likely to increase over east India and adjoining Central India from October 15.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over the east-central Arabian Sea off the Karnataka coast extending up to mid-tropospheric levels and an east-west trough is lying across the cyclonic circulation over the east-central Arabian Sea off the Karnataka coast and the cyclonic circulation over the east-central Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, widespread light to moderate rainfall is very likely over southern peninsular India during the next 4-5 days.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe and Tamil Nadu during the next four days and isolated heavy rainfall likely over Lakshadweep and Rayalseema today.

Under the influence of lower-level easterlies, a fresh spell of rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is likely over northwest India from October 16. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on October 17.