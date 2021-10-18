Rainfall, snow continues for 2nd day in Kashmir, temperature drops

Rainfall in plains and light snow on mountains continued for the second day in Kashmir with temperatures dropping across the valley on Monday and the weather office predicting an improvement in conditions in the afternoon.

The rains and snow brought down temperatures across the valley.

The intermittent rains lashed the valley beginning early hours on Sunday and continued in the night and Monday morning as well.

Meteorologist M Hussain Mir said the rains and snow indicated the change of season from autumn to winter.

“The rains were result of a combination of westerly and easterly disturbances with moisture from the Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal, “ Mir said and added that “the precipitation affected the whole of the union territory “.

Jammu and Kashmir meteorological department director Sonam Lotus said that the weather will improve from Monday afternoon.

“Mainly dry weather is expected from October 19 to 22. There is no forecast of any major rain or snow for next 1 week, “ Lotus said.

However, meteorologist Mir said that from October 23 the weather is expected to remain mostly cloudy.

He said that the latest rains brought down day temperatures by 6-7 degrees.

The ski resort of Gulmarg in North Kashmir received highest precipitation of 33.2mm till Monday morning with the day temperature of 7.2 degrees Celcius on Sunday, down from normal of 13.1 degrees Celcius.

Summer capital Srinagar got 14.8mm of rains with the maximum temperature recorded at 15.1°C.

In South Kashmir, the tourist resort of Pahalgam recorded 11.4mm precipitation and a maximum temperature of 12.6 degrees Celcius.

This month has already witnessed two spells of rains. Jammu and Kashmir’s mountain tops received snowfall while rains lashed the union territory on October 11.

