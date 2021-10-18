Amit Shah to meet police chiefs of all states, UTs to discuss overall security

Union home minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting with the police chiefs of all the states and union territories on Monday to discuss overall security situation in the country as well as other policing, coordination and law and order issues, people familiar with the development said.

The meeting is likely to be held around 2 pm and may go on till late evening as an overall review of security will be done, people cited above said.

Apart from the director generals of police (DGPs) of states/UTs or their representatives, chiefs of central paramilitary forces and central intelligence agencies are also expected to take part in the meeting.

Officials cited above said attacks on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, terror activities in the valley and other parts of the country and efforts by Pakistan backed outfits to disturb peace will also be discussed. Several non-locals have been killed in the past two weeks in Jammu and Kashmir by The Resistance Front (TRF) - an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), causing a major worry for the security agencies.

Last month, Shah had taken a review meeting with the chief ministers of states affected with Left Wing Extremism (LWE).