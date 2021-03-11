Home / India News / Rains, light snowfall continue in Kashmir, improvement likely from March 16
india news

Rains, light snowfall continue in Kashmir, improvement likely from March 16

In the light of the current erratic weather, the farmers in Jammu and Kashmir have been advised to avoid spraying orchards and suspend other farm operations till March 15th.
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 09:55 AM IST
People walks along a sidewalk during a rainfall in Srinagar on March 10, 2021. (Photo by Tauseef Mustafa / AFP)(AFP)

Snow and rains continued in many parts of Kashmir on Thursday. It was raining since morning in many parts including north Kashmir as well as Srinagar, while the higher reaches received snow. The weather office expects the precipitation to continue for the next 36 hours.

"We expect light to moderate rains and snow for the next 36 hours," meteorologist Mohammad Hussain Mir said.

The meteorological department has predicted erratic weather in Jammu and Kashmir for the next five days, urging farmers to avoid spraying during this period.

Director of meteorological department, Sonam Lotus said weather will remain erratic till March 15.

“Expect widespread intermittent light to moderate rain and snow (higher reaches) mainly during 11-12th of March and also on 14th. Overall improvement most likely from 16th till the next spell,” he said

Lotus said the weather may affect Banihal-Ramban, Zojila highways as the precipitation was likely to cause landslides and snow slides.

He also urged farmers to suspend their operations for the time being.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Uptick in Delhi Covid graph continues: 431 new cases, most in over 2 months

Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy

Medha Patkar lends support to Haridwar seer who is fasting to save River Ganga

Private bank staffer held for forging bank statements, salary papers

“Farmers are advised to avoid spraying orchards and other farm operations till 15th,” he said.

Rains and snow have hit parts of Kashmir valley intermittently since Sunday, bringing down the temperatures.

Also Read: J&K newly elected DDC call off protest as Lt Gov promises monthly honorarium

The maximum temperature on Wednesday in Srinagar was 10.8 degree Celsius while it was 6.8 degrees Celsius during the night. In Pahalgam and Gulmarg, the minimum temperatures plunged to 1.6 degrees C and minus 1.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

In the Union territory of Ladakh, the minimum temperature was minus 4.7 degrees C in Leh, while in Kargil, temperature was at minus 4.0 degrees C. The coldest place of the country, Drass, recorded minus 10.1 degrees Celsius.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jammu and kashmir news weather updates
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP