Home / India News / Raipur declared a containment zone, tough measures in place from April 9-19
india news

Raipur declared a containment zone, tough measures in place from April 9-19

Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur and Durg are the two worst-affected districts. Health minister Harsh Vardhan held a meeting with officials of Chhattisgarh and other states where Covid-19 has been spreading at a rapid pace.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON APR 07, 2021 04:56 PM IST
On Tuesday, Chhattisgarh recorded its highest-ever Covid-19 cases.(HT File Photo)

The authorities in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur announced on Wednesday that the entire district has been declared a containment zone in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases. The stringent measures applicable in containment zones will come into effect from 6pm on Friday (April 9) and remain in place till 6am on April 19.

"Keeping in mind the Covid-19 situation, Raipur district is being declared a containment zone from 6pm on 9th April till 6am on 19th April. All the borders of the district will remain sealed during this period," Raipur district collector S Bharathi Dasan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

With the detection of 9,921 fresh cases on Tuesday, Chhattisgarh saw its highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the infection in March last year, taking the state's caseload to 3,68,269, as per official figures.

The worst-hit Raipur and Durg districts accounted for 2,821 and 1,838 of the new cases, respectively. While the cumulative count of the infection in Raipur reached 76,427, including 1,001 deaths, Durg's caseload increased to 45,891, including 812 fatalities.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

4 die, scores hospitalised due to drinking water contamination in Andhra

News updates from HT: Section 144 in Bengaluru city limits as virus cases rise

Sarbananda Sonowal confident of BJP-led alliance winning Assam assembly polls

2 dead as oil tanker falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district

The Covid-19 death toll in Chhattisgarh also rose to 4,416 as 53 more people succumbed to the disease on Tuesday.

Sjovraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister of neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, said on Wednesday that the state government is suspending bus operations with Chhattisgarh till April 15. An order to this effect was issued by the Madhya Pradesh transport department.

On Sunday, Chouhan said that the Madhya Pradesh government will restrict the movement of people from Chhattisgarh to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The high caseload in Chhattisgarh and 10 others states prompted Union health minister Harsh Vardhan to hold a meeting with health ministers of these states. After a detailed and comprehensive review of the measures taken by these states, Vardhan concluded that together they contribute to 54 per cent of the total cases and 65 per cent of the total deaths in the country.

Maharashtra (25 per cent) and Chhattisgarh (14 per cent) have reported the highest positivity rate.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chhattisgarh news raipur district chhattisgarh coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
RBI Monetary Policy
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
World Health Day
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP