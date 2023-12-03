Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajasthan results LIVE: Anupgarh, Khajuwala, Bikaner West, Bikaner East, Kolayat, Lunkaransar, Dungargarh, Nokha seats

Arya Vaishnavi
Dec 03, 2023 06:38 AM IST

LIVE counting updates for Rajasthan assembly seats of Anupgarh, Khajuwala, Bikaner West, Bikaner East, Kolayat, Lunkaransar, Dungargarh and Nokha, on December 3

Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 25. Bikaner area constitutes comprise - Anupgarh, Khajuwala, Bikaner West, Bikaner East, Kolayat, Lunkaransar, Dungargarh, and Nokha.

Counting is underway for Bikaner area constituencies

ConstituencyLeading CandidateParty
Anupgarh (SC)Counting to begin
Khajuwala (SC)Counting to begin
Bikaner WestCounting to begin
Bikaner EastCounting to begin
KolayatCounting to begin
LunkaransarCounting to begin
DungargarhCounting to begin
NokhaCounting to begin

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Bikaner area constituencies

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
Anupgarh (SC)SantoshBJP
Khajuwala (SC)Govind RamINC
Bikaner WestBulaki Das KallaINC
Bikaner EastSiddhi KumariBJP
KolayatBhanwar Singh BhatiINC
LunkaransarSumit GodaraBJP
DungargarhGirdharilalCPI(M)
NokhaBiharilalBJP

  • Fri, 01 Dec 2023 09:46 PM

    Rajasthan Poll Results: Counting will begin at 8 am

