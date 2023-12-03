Rajasthan results LIVE: Anupgarh, Khajuwala, Bikaner West, Bikaner East, Kolayat, Lunkaransar, Dungargarh, Nokha seats

Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 25. Bikaner area constitutes comprise - Anupgarh, Khajuwala, Bikaner West, Bikaner East, Kolayat, Lunkaransar, Dungargarh, and Nokha. Voters cast their vote for the Rajasthan Assembly elections(PTI)

Counting is underway for Bikaner area constituencies

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Bikaner area constituencies

Constituency 2018 Sitting MLA Party Anupgarh (SC) Santosh BJP Khajuwala (SC) Govind Ram INC Bikaner West Bulaki Das Kalla INC Bikaner East Siddhi Kumari BJP Kolayat Bhanwar Singh Bhati INC Lunkaransar Sumit Godara BJP Dungargarh Girdharilal CPI(M) Nokha Biharilal BJP

Keep a track of all the latest information coming in from Rajasthan with Hindustan Times.

Rajasthan Assembly Election: Full Coverage Link