Rajasthan results 2023 Live: Asind, Mandal, Sahara, Bhilwara, Shahpura, Jahazpur, Mandalgarh, Hindoli seats
LIVE counting updates for Rajasthan assembly seats of Bhilwara: Asind, Mandal, Sahara, Bhilwara, Shahpura, Jahazpur, Mandalgarh, Hindoli on December 3, 2023.
Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, which is slightly higher than 2018 polls. The exit polls have predicted a close call between BJP and INC in Rajasthan in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 25.
In the 2018 elections, INC got 100 seats - short of the majority by 1 seat - and became the single largest party. Congress formed the government with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). In Bhilwara, BJP secured 5 seats and INC won 3 seats.
Bhilwara area constitutes - Asind, Mandal, Sahara, Bhilwara, Shahpura, Jahazpur, Mandalgarh, and Hindoli seats.
Counting is underway for Bhilwara area constituencies.
|Constituency
|Leading Candidates
|Party
|Asind
|Result Awaited
|Mandal
|Result Awaited
|Sahara
|Rajendra Trivedi
|INC
|Bhilwara
|Result Awaited
|Shahpura (Sc)
|Narendra Kumar Regar
|INC
|Jahazpur
|Result Awaited
|Mandalgarh
|Result Awaited
|Hindoli
|Result Awaited
2018 Rajasthan Assembly Election Results.
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|Asind
|Jabbar Singh Sankhala
|BJP
|Mandal
|Ramlal Jat
|INC
|Sahara
|Kailash Chandra Trivedi
|INC
|Bhilwara
|Vitthal Shankar Awasthi
|BJP
|Shahpura (Sc)
|Kailash Chandra Meghwal
|BJP
|Jahazpur
|Gopi Chand Meena
|BJP
|Mandalgarh
|Gopal Lal Sharma
|BJP
|Hindoli
|Ashok
|INC
Keep a track of all the latest information coming in from Rajasthan with Hindustan Times.
Rajasthan Assembly Election: Full Coverage
- Dec 03, 2023 08:58 AM IST
INC leading in Sahara
Indian National Congress' Rajendra Trivedi has taken early leads in Sahara.Dec 03, 2023 08:28 AM IST
Narendra Kumar Regar takes early lead in Shahpura (SC)
Narendra Kumar Regar from Indian National Congress (INC) has taken the early leads in Shahpura (SC).Dec 02, 2023 12:49 PM IST
Rajasthan poll results: Counting for Bhilwara constituencies began at 8 am
Counting for the Asind, Mandal, Sahara, Bhilwara, Shahpura, Jahazpur, Mandalgarh, and Hindoli seats of Bhilwara area has started.Topics
