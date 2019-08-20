Raj Thackeray asks MNS workers to calm down, cancels proposed show of strength over ED’s summon

india

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 17:41 IST

MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday asked his party’s worker not to gather outside the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) office in Mumbai on Thursday where he has been asked to appear for questioning in connection with the agency’s investigation into the money laundering case involving the IL&FS group.

MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar had at 12.30pm announced a show of strength outside the ED office to protest the central agency’s summon to Thackeray.

“People are angry with the action and hence would be gathering outside the ED office on Thursday at 10:00am. Apart from MNS cadres even leaders and workers of other political parties would be present at Ballard Pier (where ED office is located),” Nandgaonkar had said.

But at around 3pm, Thackeray asked his workers to honour the summons and not to assemble outside the ED office. In his letter addressed to his workers, Thackeray said that since the inception of his party, there have been innumerable cases filed against him and the party workers.

“Each time, we have honoured the notices sent by the investigation agencies and the Court of Law. This time too, we all must honour the summons sent by ED-Enforcement Directorate,” Thackeray said in his letter.

He appealed to his workers they should maintain peace and harmony on Thursday.

Expressing gratitude for their constant love and care, Thackeray said, “I would like to firmly state that no party worker or Maharashtra Sainik should come or assemble near the ED office.”

ED’s summon to Thackeray prompted angry reactions from MNS workers who even declared a shutdown in Thane. However, Thackeray asked them to withdraw the shutdown call, saying he did not want to inconvenience the common man.

Thackeray was one of the founding partners of Kohinoor CTNL, into which IL&FS had invested Rs 225 crore. He was one of the partners who purchased Kohinoor Mill no 3 for Rs 441 crore in 2005 but had exited the project within three years. In September 2018, IL&FS went burst and several of its executives were arrested. The ED is probing its case during which Thackeray’s name cropped up.

MNS spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande had alleged the summons were a political move. “We are making people aware that this is the new India where any form of dissent is not tolerated. Rajsaheb is being targeted since he is questioning Modi’s wrong policies,” said Deshpande.

Following the ED’s summons to Thackeray, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) found support from Congress and other Opposition parties, all of whom accused the Centre of targeting him. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said he had no knowledge about the ED’s notice, but warned the MNS of strict action if its cadres break the law.

