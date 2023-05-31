‘All they want is an assurance’: Raj Thackeray backs protesting wrestlers, seeks PM's intervention

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday extended his support to the protesting wrestlers, seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention.

Raj Thackeray urged PM Modi to give women wrestlers ' a listening and a deserving promise'.

In a letter to the PM shared on Twitter, Thackeray said, "The women wrestlers, whom we proudly call as ‘daughters of our country’, and through the hard work of whom the country has found multiple occasions to sight medals in the game of wrestling- are whining for their plea for days together in Delhi. Their accusation is on the President of the Wrestling Federation of India is of having sexually harassed them".The MNS chief further wrote, "All they demand is an assurance from the government-that is your dignified self- they will find justice and will not feel pressured and hurdled by any ‘Bahubali’ in their battle".ALSO READ: 'Don’t take steps that may cause harm': Sports minister to protesting wrestlers“I am very much certain that your dignity will not allow whom we call the ‘pride of the country’ to be dragged like it, unfortunately, happened on May 28th and will give them a listening and a deserving promise”, Thackeray wrote, referring to the Delhi Police action on the protesting grapplers in the capital. Several top wrestlers had been protesting at Jantar Mantar, demanding the arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is accused of sexually harassing several women grapplers. Last Sunday, they breached the barricade and tried to march towards the new parliament building which was being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Chaos ensued as clashes erupted between the Delhi Police personnel and the protesting wrestlers. Several grapplers including Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat and Sakshi Malik were detained, the pictures of whom went viral on social media. The opposition has hit out at the Centre over the crackdown of women wrestlers. “The coronation is over - the 'arrogant king' is crushing the voice of the public on the streets!” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had tweeted. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also voiced support to the wrestlers.

