Raj Thackeray says he 'won't be responsible from May 4' on loudspeaker issue

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday said the loudspeaker issue is not a new issue and not a religious issue at all. Asserting that he would stick to his ultimatum to the state government that all loudspeakers have to be taken down from mosques by May 3, he said he will not listen to anyone from May 4. Hanuman Chalisa would be played with double volume if the loudspeakers are not taken down, the MNS chief said addressing the gathering as 'Hindus'. If Uttar Pradesh can take down loudspeakers from mosques and temples, then why Maharashtra can not, Raj Thackeray said in his Aurangabad rally.

All eyes were on Raj Thackeray's Aurangabad mega rally because of the Hanuman Chalisa controversy storming the state now. The controversy was stoked by Raj Thackeray in his Gudi Padwa address where he said his party workers will play Hanuman Chalisa on the loudspeakers of mosques if those are not taken down. As he reiterated his demand and the loudspeaker controversy spread to other states as well, two Maharashtra politicians decided to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence in Mumbai. Though the plan was foiled Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana were arrested and are still in jail.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government removed thousands of loudspeakers from religious places, including temples, in the past few days. One of the first to bring down their loudspeakers was Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura on April 20.

"There are many issues in Maharashtra and the loudspeaker is also one of them. A reporter recently asked me why I have suddenly raked up the loudspeaker issue. But it is not a new and sudden issue. I have just offered a solution to the issue that Hanuman Chalisa should be played if these loudspeakers are not taken down," Raj Thackeray said.

Questioning the celebration of Maharashtra Day, Raj Thackeray trained the gun on NCP chief Sharad Pawar and said he is doing hate politics of caste and religion. "Aurangzeb wrote a letter about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj-that Shivaji was a great leader. We forgot this history. This was our Maharashtra. Today we're seeing the condition -they're speaking against Maharashtra, doing politics. This Maharashtra gave us freedom fighters and gave a lot to our country. Today Maharashtra's politics is going through a bad phase. Sharad Pawar says that we are against the country. Pawar Sahab you are doing hate politics of caste and religion," Raj Thackeray said.

(With agency inputs)

