Raj Thackeray to appear before court in vandalism case

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray will appear before a local here on Saturday for a hearing in the Vashi Toll plaza vandalism case.

The court last month summoned Thackeray over an alleged provocative speech before the vandalization in January 2014 by MNS activists.

Gajanan Kale, MNS leader from Navi Mumbai, said Thackeray will meet the party workers after the hearing.

MNS workers have installed posters welcoming Thackeray to the city, which is due to go to the civic polls this year.

Thackeray will also visit party workers in Thane and address them.

