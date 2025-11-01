Rajasthan: 2 children killed, 10 injured as school van collides with Bolero in Kota

Kota: At least two children were killed and 10 others were injured after a school van collided with a Bolero and overturned in Rajasthan’s Kota district on Saturday morning, police said. Injured children are undergoing treatment. Six of them were referred to Kota in a serious condition, police officer said.

“The accident took place on Saturday morning when a van carrying 12 students was heading towards the school. Near Gota Road, one of its tires burst, following which it collided with a Bolero and overturned,” Itawah Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Subham Joshi said.

The locals rescued the children and sent them to the local hospital. The two deceased students were identified as Tanu Nagar (14) and Prisal Arya (9).

“Injured children are undergoing treatment. Six of them were referred to Kota in a serious condition. We have also directed the administration to immediately refer them to Jaipur and Delhi as per requirement,” Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Kota MP and Lok Sabha speaker Rajeev Datta said, who visited the spot.

Datta said that a meeting has been conducted with the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and district administration officials. “They were directed to check the permit and other measures of any government and private school bus running in Kota. Prima facie, the van was carrying 12 students while the capacity was only for seven children. Four students were also referred to Kota city in a critical condition,” he added.

Education minister Madan Dilawar and collector Peeyush Samaris also visited the spot. “A probe will be launched in the case by the police and the district administration. Necessary action will be taken against the culprits,” Dilawar said.