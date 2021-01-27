Rajasthan: 90 urban local bodies to go to polls on Jan 28
Elections to 90 urban local bodies in 20 districts of Rajasthan will be held on Thursday, said State Election Commission, Rajasthan.
Polling will be held from 8 am to 5 pm on January 28. State Election Commission (SEC) Commissioner PS Mehra has appealed to the voters of the state to vote following Covid-19 guidelines.
The Chief Election Commissioner said that 18,510 nomination papers were filed by 15,101 candidates till the last date of withdrawal. After scrutiny and withdrawal of nomination papers, now 9,930 candidates are left to contest for the elections.
SEC Commissioner, Mehra said, "All voters should step out to vote to wear a mask. Sanitize your hands before going to the polling booth and wait for your turn while standing on the marked ballots. During the voting, priority should be given to senior citizens and physically disabled people."
He also appealed to voters, candidates or their supporters not to stand in a crowd or group in or around the polling booth.
The commissioner said that in various elections held in the state in the past, voters have played the role of being a vigilant citizen by voting with full vigour and enthusiasm, following the Covid-19 guidelines.
"5,253 polling stations have been set up for 3,035 wards of 90 bodies. There are total 30,28,544 voters in these bodies, out of which 15,47,974 are men, 14,80,514 are women and 56 other voters will be able to exercise their franchise," said Mehra.
An adequate police force has been employed to maintain law and order and conduct peaceful elections during elections, he added.
"8328 EVM machines will be used in this election. 5,253 polling stations have been set up for 3,035 wards. The Commission has set up a control room at Jaipur headquarters for immediate redressal of any complaints related to elections," said Mehra.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter suspends at least 500 accounts for ‘spam, manipulation’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt indicates offer to farmers still on table, channel for talks kept open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab villages sombre after clash, still back stir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covaxin effective on UK virus strain of Covid-19, says ICMR
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee to meet select TMC leaders amid dissent among section of MLAs
- Mamata Banerjee has recently appointed coordinators for the five assembly constituencies in East Midnapore district, the home turf of former TMC stalwart Suvendu Adhikari who joined the BJP on December 19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MHA issues Covid-19 rules, to be followed from Feb 1: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jagan Reddy announces cash incentives for unanimous polls to gram panchayats
- As part of the strategy, the Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday issued an order announcing hefty cash incentives to be given to gram panchayats where sarpanches and ward members are elected unanimously without any contest.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to address World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda Summit tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajnath Singh speaks to US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin
- The defence ministry said Rajnath Singh received an "introductory telephone call" from the newly-appointed US Secretary of Defence Austin and that the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to work together to strengthen defence cooperation and the strategic partnership between the two countries.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Multimedia exhibition on Netaji at Victoria Memorial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCP to launch Rashtravadi Parivar Samwad Yatra on Thursday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan: 90 urban local bodies to go to polls on Jan 28
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India extends restrictions on flights from UK till February 14
- On December 21, India joined a growing list of countries to seal off access to people who have been to the UK, suspending all flights to and from the country between December 23 and December 31 in order to stop the spread of a new strain of the coronavirus.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RJD eyes Bengal, Assam assembly polls, considers pacts with TMC, Congress-AIUDF
- The RJD is looking to contest seven to eight seats in West Bengal and 12 seats in Assam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress stoking unrest due to poor show in polls, says Javadekar
- A day after violence broke out in the Capital when a section of protesting farmers marched to the Red Fort, Javadekar said, the government has already held 10 rounds of talks with the farmers and offered to put in abeyance the farm laws for 18 months, but the Congress does not want a resolution.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox