Home / India News / Rajasthan assembly bypolls: 53 candidates file nominations for 3 constituencies
india news

Rajasthan assembly bypolls: 53 candidates file nominations for 3 constituencies

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on March 31 and nominations can be withdrawn by April 3.
PTI | | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 12:04 AM IST
Bringing back the ballot paper voting system is a popular demand raised by most opposition parties time and again as they suspect manipulation. However, the ECI has been insisting that EVM is a fool-proof system. (Pics for representation)(HT_PRINT)

Fifty-three candidates filed their nomination papers for the bypolls to three Assembly constituencies of Rajasthan on Tuesday.

The elections to Sahara, Sujangarh (SC) and Rajsamand seats have been necessitated by the demise of sitting MLAs. The elections will be held on April 17.

According to an official, the maximum 21 candidates filed papers for the Sahara segment.

The nomination process had started a week ago but most nomination papers were filed on Tuesday, Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said.

Gupta said 17 candidates filed papers for the Rajsamand Assembly segment and 15 for the Sujangarh seat.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on March 31 and nominations can be withdrawn by April 3.

Polling will be held on 17 April from 7 am to 6 pm and the counting will take place on May 2.

Gupta said candidates facing criminal cases will have to get the information published in the print media at least three times on different dates.

The information will also have to be compulsorily broadcasted in the electronic media in the constituency.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Experience from Covid-19 can be used to achieve eliminating TB: Harsh Vardhan

In Amphan-hit Sunderbans, aid ‘irregularities’ may hurt Trinamool

Single-member panel to probe graft allegations against Maha minister

U’khand makes Covid -ve report must for visitors from 12 states

Sahara, Sujangarh and Rajsamand seats were represented by Kailsh Trivedi, Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal (both from Congress) and Kiran Maheshari (BJP), respectively.

While Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal, who was the social justice and empower minister in Ashok Gehlot cabinet, died of brain stroke, Kailash Trivedi and Kiran Maheshwari succumbed to coronavirus last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan polls rajasthan chief electoral officer assembly bypolls
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021
Ajay Devgn
Shweta Tiwari
Covid-19 Update
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP