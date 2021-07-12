Rajasthan city tense after teen’s murder, Section 144 imposed

Three men were arrested and prohibitory orders were clamped and internet services suspended till early Monday morning in Baran city of Rajasthan following the murder of a 16-year-old boy, police said on Sunday.

The prime accused Hemant Rathore and his two accomplices - Manish Goutam alias Bittu Sharma and Rohit Nagar alias Rahit Amlawada were arrested on Sunday, superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Bansal said, adding efforts were on to nab others involved in the case.

The three accused were arrested for murdering 16-year-old Aazad, a resident of Shramik Colony in Talab Para area, on Saturday over an old enmity between two groups, they said.

“The murder is the result of personal rivalry between two groups with no communal angle,” assistant superintendent of Police Vijay Swarnkar said.

CCTV footage showed the prime accused, Hemant Rathore, allegedly firing at the victim outside Baran grain mandi gate. Rathore and his accomplices then attacked him using iron rods, the police said.

A video of the incident appeared online on Saturday night. The district administration imposed Section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting the gathering of four or more people, on Saturday night to prevent a possible flare-up. Internet services were also suspended for 24 hours till 3 am on Monday in the municipal council area, said Brijmohan Bairwa, CEO Baran Zila Parishad, who holds the additional charge of ADM.

A case under Section 302 (murder) was lodged against the three arrested and some unidentified persons on the complaint of the victim’s family, SHO Mangilal Yadav said.

(With PTI inputs

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON