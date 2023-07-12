Pension scheme: Gehlot transfers 1k-cr to 5mn beneficiaries

Jaipur: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that his “single-engine” government has delivered better than the “double-engine” mode in various states, taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has been propagating about double-engine growth, a euphemism for combine work of the BJP-led state and central governments.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot said the state government will make a law to give pension under social security (Ashok Gehlot Twitter)

“My single-engine government is doing more work for the people and is much safer than the double-engine,” Gehlot said, while interacting with the beneficiaries of the Social Security Pension Scheme at his Jaipur residence. “These people many times say that our government is a double-engine government. It is said by the people of Delhi. One of their engines is failing in many places.”

On the occasion, Gehlot transferred over ₹1,005 crore to the bank accounts of 5.12 million beneficiaries of the scheme through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) as pension for May-June.

“The real engine is this (Rajasthan) government… In spite of having a single-engine government here, we are doing the work which the double-engine governments are not able to do in the country,” Gehlot said.

The schemes that the Congress government has brought in Rajasthan have not been done in any other state, he said. “I want to say that our government with a single engine is much safer, rest assured,” Gehlot added.

Addressing the beneficiaries of the Social Security Pension Scheme, the chief minister of the poll-bound state said it is his government’s moral responsibility to provide relief to the people of the state from inflation.

Gehlot said the state government will make a law to give pension under social security. “There will be no shortage in providing minimum income and social security to the common man… In the upcoming session of the legislative assembly, a legislation will be brought regarding social security pension and employment guarantee,” Gehlot said. “With this, a 15% increase every year in the monthly minimum pension amount will be ensured. Under the MNREGS and the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme, Rajasthan will ensure a minimum of 125 days of employment.”

He also said that under the Mukhyamantri Digital Seva Yojana, women heads of Chiranjeevi families will get smartphones with internet access for three years, starting this month.

Reacting to Gehlot’s remarks, BJP leader and former mayor Pankaj Joshi said the chief minister was busy saving his government throughout his tenure.

“When the Congress had its governments in the state and at the Centre, they failed to address any issue,” he said. “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure, development, expansion of rail and road, drinking water…what not has happened in Rajasthan.”