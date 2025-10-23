Rajasthan CM to act against SDM over Bhilwara petrol pump slapping; 3 employees released

Jaipur: Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma is likely to take action against a Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in connection with a slapping incident at a Bhilwara petrol pump on Tuesday, officials from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said, adding an official suspension order is expected shortly. A CCTV footage, showed Sharma slapping the employee. Sharma claimed the footage was edited later.

This development follows the release of three staff members from the Bhilwara petrol pump station, who were arrested on Wednesday night for allegedly engaging in a brawl with Chhotulal Sharma, SDM of Pratapgarh.

“They were released on Thursday after peace was established at the scene. They were not arrested in any criminal case but just to maintain peace as no FIR has been registered,” Bhilwara Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharmendra Singh said.

According to police officers, SDM Sharma slapped a staff member of the fuel pump station at the Ajmer-Bhilwara national highway in Jaswantpura for allegedly behaving inappropriately with his wife, Deepika Vyas.

“Deepika submitted a report to us in which she said that one of the staff stared at her inappropriately. When Chhotulal confronted him, the staff, along with two others, began assaulting him,” SP Singh said.

Following the development, police arrested the three staff — Deepak Mali, Prabhu Lal Kumawat, and Raja Sharma — for disturbing the peace on Wednesday night.

“Both sides have submitted reports. A preliminary inquiry is being conducted in both reports as per Section 173(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). No action has been taken yet. We are scrutinising the CCTV footage and the roles of both sides in the case,” Singh said.