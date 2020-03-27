Rajasthan Covid 19 tally reaches 50 with 7 new cases, curfew in 7 police station areas of Jaipur

india

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 22:06 IST

Seven new Covid-19 cases were reported from Rajasthan on Friday, taking the total number of infections to 50, said officials. Among the new cases, two each were reported from Bhilwara and Dungarpur, and one each from Jaipur, Jodhpur and Churu.

According to a statement from the health department, a 48-year old man and a 14-year old youth, who together rode a bike from Indore to Aaspur on March 25, tested positive in Dungarpur.

In Churu, a 60-year-old woman was found Covid-19 positive, and in Jaipur, a 47-year-old man, who is a close friend of the man who tested positive on Thursday in Ramganj area, too, tested positive for the disease.

In Jodhpur, the roommate and co-traveller of the person found positive on Thursday was found positive too. They had traveled together from UK to Jodhpur.

2,845 samples have been tested so far in the state resulting in the detection of 50 positive cases. Around 2500 suspects have tested negative and 309 other samples were under process. Most of the samples are from Jaipur, followed by Bhilwara.

Meanwhile, in Jaipur, curfew was extended to seven police station areas -- Ramganj, Manak Chowk, Nahargarh, Subhash Chowk, Brahmpuri, Galta Gate and Kotwali, said DCP of Jaipur North, Rajeev Pachar. On Thursday evening, curfew was imposed in 1km radius of the Ramganj house where a man was found Covid-19 positive.