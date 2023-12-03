Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Rajasthan results LIVE: Ahore, Jalore, Bhinmal, Sanchore, Raniwara, Sirohi, Pindwara Abu, Reodar seats
Live

Rajasthan results LIVE: Ahore, Jalore, Bhinmal, Sanchore, Raniwara, Sirohi, Pindwara Abu, Reodar seats

ByAditi Srivastava
Dec 03, 2023 06:32 AM IST

LIVE counting updates for Rajasthan assembly seats of Ahore, Jalore, Bhinmal, Sanchore, Raniwara, Sirohi, Pindwara Abu, Reodar seats on December 3, 2023

Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 27. Jalore area constitutes - Ahore, Jalore, Bhinmal, Sanchore, Raniwara, Sirohi, Pindwara Abu, Reodar seats

Voters queue up to cast their votes for the Rajasthan assembly elections(ANI)

Counting is underway for Jalore area constituencies:

ConstituencyLeading CandidateParty
AHORECounting to begin
JALORE (SC)Counting to begin
BHINMALCounting to begin
SANCHORECounting to begin
RANIWARACounting to begin
SIROHICounting to begin
PINDWARA ABU (ST)Counting to begin
REODAR (SC)Counting to begin

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Jalore area constituencies

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
AHOREChhagansinghBJP
JALORE (SC)Jogeshwar GargBJP
BHINMALPooraram ChoudharyBJP
SANCHORESukhram VishnoiINC
RANIWARANarayan Singh DewalBJP
SIROHISanyam LodhaIndependant
PINDWARA ABU (ST)Sama Ram GrasiyaBJP
REODAR (SC)Jagasi RamBJP

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 02 Dec 2023 05:56 PM

    Rajasthan Poll Results: Counting will begin at 8 am

