Rajasthan results LIVE: Ahore, Jalore, Bhinmal, Sanchore, Raniwara, Sirohi, Pindwara Abu, Reodar seats
LIVE counting updates for Rajasthan assembly seats of Ahore, Jalore, Bhinmal, Sanchore, Raniwara, Sirohi, Pindwara Abu, Reodar seats on December 3, 2023
Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 27. Jalore area constitutes - Ahore, Jalore, Bhinmal, Sanchore, Raniwara, Sirohi, Pindwara Abu, Reodar seats
Counting is underway for Jalore area constituencies:
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Party
|AHORE
|Counting to begin
|JALORE (SC)
|Counting to begin
|BHINMAL
|Counting to begin
|SANCHORE
|Counting to begin
|RANIWARA
|Counting to begin
|SIROHI
|Counting to begin
|PINDWARA ABU (ST)
|Counting to begin
|REODAR (SC)
|Counting to begin
Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Jalore area constituencies
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|AHORE
|Chhagansingh
|BJP
|JALORE (SC)
|Jogeshwar Garg
|BJP
|BHINMAL
|Pooraram Choudhary
|BJP
|SANCHORE
|Sukhram Vishnoi
|INC
|RANIWARA
|Narayan Singh Dewal
|BJP
|SIROHI
|Sanyam Lodha
|Independant
|PINDWARA ABU (ST)
|Sama Ram Grasiya
|BJP
|REODAR (SC)
|Jagasi Ram
|BJP
Follow all the updates here:
- Sat, 02 Dec 2023 05:56 PM
Rajasthan Poll Results: Counting will begin at 8 am