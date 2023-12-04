Rajasthan election results: Husband vs wife, uncles vs nieces contests in 4 seats. How they fared

The Rajasthan elections witnessed the Bharatiya Janata Party come back to power with 115 seats. The Congress was voted out of power as the grand old party could win just 69 seats. The election, however, witnessed unique contests between spouses and relatives in four of the 199 seats. Danta-RamgarhRita Singh Chaudhary of the Jannayak Janta Party was contesting against her husband Virendra Singh, a sitting Congress MLA who was fielded by the Congress again. When the result was declared, Rita Chaudhary stood fourth while her husband won the seat once again.ALSO READ: Assembly election results: How BJP’s gambit paid off in RajasthanDholpurCongress candidate Shobha Rani Kushwaha won the seat by defeating her nearest rival Ritesh Sharma of the Bahujan Samaj Party by 16,789 votes. But this is not the story. She was contesting against her brother-in-law Shivcharan Singh Kushwaha of the BJP.

Counting of votes for the Rajasthan Assembly elections underway at a center, in Jaipur.(PTI)

In the 2018 assembly election, she had won the seat by defeating her brother-in-law. The former was expelled by the saffron party last year over cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections.

Shobha Rani joined the Congress and got a ticket while her brother-in-law was fielded by the saffron party. ALSO READ: Rajasthan: BJP retains hold in Mewar, Hadoti, improves tally in Marwar, JaipurKhetriBJP's Dharampal won the seat by defeating his nearest rival Manoj Ghumaria of the BSP by 9,114 votes. He was also contesting against his niece Manisha Gujjar who was contesting on a Congress ticket. She had joined the Congress after being denied a ticket by the BJP. NagaurFormer Lok Sabha MP Jyoti Mirdha was fielded by the BJP from Nagaur. She lost to Congress candidate Harendra Mirdha, who happens to be her uncle.

